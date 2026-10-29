Today's paperLoginSign up
Nation

People's verdict next if Constitution Bill passes, says Kamikamica

Deputy Prime Minister says Parliament is nearing a decisive vote that could hand Fiji's constitutional future to voters.

Thursday 29 October 2026 | 15:30

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica.

Former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica is hopeful Parliament will pass the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026 by a two-thirds majority next week.

He said this would allow Fijians to have their say in the December 9 referendum.

“So hopeful that we will be successful, because I’m really keen to see what the people of Fiji want to say about the proposed new constitution,” he said.

Related stories

Mr Kamikamica said public consultations by the Joint Parliamentary Select Committee would conclude tomorrow at Levuka Town Hall on Ovalau.

The committee will then return to Suva to consider what further changes may be needed.

He said several good positions had been put forward over the past few weeks and would form part of the committee’s discussions.

The committee is expected to table its report in Parliament early next week, together with the draft constitution. Debate will follow later in the week.

The third-reading vote is most likely to take place tomorrow. The Bill passed its second reading with 38 votes in favour.

“But should we be unsuccessful, the matter stops in Parliament at the end of next week,” Mr Kamikamica said.

If Parliament approves the Bill, registered voters will decide its fate in the referendum. The Bill will pass if more than half of the votes cast support it.


Key Dates

  • Tomorrow: Final public consultation at Levuka Town Hall
  • November 2: Committee report to Parliament
  • Late next week: Third-reading vote
  • November 9: Writ for the referendum expected
  • December 9: Referendum polling day
  • By December 14: Results expected
  • By February 6, 2027: Deadline for the general election

Explore more on these topics

Election

Most popular

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica.
Nation

DPM Kamikamica backs new A-G as Constitution Bill heads for final vote

From left: Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Commission (FTRC) chairperson, Commissioner Joaquim Da Fonseca, Catholic priest Fr Ioane Sigarara, Minister for Women, Children, Social Protection and Cohesion Sashi Kiran, FTRC Commissioners Rajendra Dass and Jiutasa Vosikata. Photo: Kaneta Naimatau
Nation

GCC part of Fiji's coup problem, priest tells FTRC

From left: Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu, Police Constable Senoveva Tikoduadua with her father Minister for Defence & Veterans Affairs Pio Tikoduadua on October 28, 2026.
Nation

Commissioner honours bravery of police officer injured on duty

Getting the players in the right condition is what the Fiji Bati players need before their Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) pool decider against New Zealand on Saturday.
Rugby League

Short rest time, Fiji Bati works on recovery

The empty Fulton College along the Kings Road in Tailevu North is where the Fiji Rugby Union is going to place their second project. Photo: Ronald Kumar
Rugby

FRU eyes two mega projects for rugby future

Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau
Rugby

Rewa backs 14-team Skipper Cup proposal

Photo: Joseph Balolo.Fiji’s Justin Hicks, popularly known as the Fijian Tenor, performs alongside Australian opera singers soprano Emma Nightingale and tenor Liam Jackson during the opening of the Opera Under the Stars Gala at The Pearl Resort & Spa in Pacific Harbour on Saturday. PHOTO: Joseph Balolo
Health

Opera Under the Stars puts spotlight on early cancer detection

Australian artist and cancer survivor Mark Waller during the Opera Under the Stars gala at the Pearl Resort and Spa on Saturday, October 24. PHOTO: Joseph Balolo
Health

Early intervention changes lives, says cancer survivor

Pacific Islands Development Forum Secretary-General Arpana Pratap
Health

Breast cancer support must go beyond awareness, says PIDF chief