Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica is hopeful Parliament will pass the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026 by a two-thirds majority next week.

He said this would allow Fijians to have their say in the December 9 referendum.

“So hopeful that we will be successful, because I’m really keen to see what the people of Fiji want to say about the proposed new constitution,” he said.

Mr Kamikamica said public consultations by the Joint Parliamentary Select Committee would conclude tomorrow at Levuka Town Hall on Ovalau.

The committee will then return to Suva to consider what further changes may be needed.

He said several good positions had been put forward over the past few weeks and would form part of the committee’s discussions.

The committee is expected to table its report in Parliament early next week, together with the draft constitution. Debate will follow later in the week.

The third-reading vote is most likely to take place tomorrow. The Bill passed its second reading with 38 votes in favour.

“But should we be unsuccessful, the matter stops in Parliament at the end of next week,” Mr Kamikamica said.

If Parliament approves the Bill, registered voters will decide its fate in the referendum. The Bill will pass if more than half of the votes cast support it.





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