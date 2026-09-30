Police do not guard High Court drug exhibits: COMPOL

Police are not responsible for guarding evidence or cocaine exhibits once they are deposited in the Suva High Court vault, Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu confirmed at a press conference today.

Mr Tudravu said the Judiciary had its own security arrangements for the exhibit room, including closed-circuit television (CCTV), biometric access and procedures controlling entry.

His comments come as a dedicated Police team investigates seven missing bars of cocaine and the alleged tampering of remaining drug exhibits.

“Well, I can confirm that once it was deposited at Suva High Court, the exhibit room, we are not there to guard them. They (the judiciary) have their own special security arrangements, with CCTV, the biometrics that was there, how they entered that exhibit room.

“And also, they have an SOP that, when somebody wants to go into the exhibit room, there is something that is written to the Chief Registrar. That is what I was briefed on.”

Asked whether there was no Police security once the exhibits were inside the court exhibit room, Mr Tudravu said:

“Yes, I can confirm that.”

Asked whether Police relied on the Judicial Department, he replied:

“Yes.”





Six persons of interest

Mr Tudravu said six persons of interest had been identified as investigators worked to determine who had direct access to the exhibits.

Police have also recorded statements from 37 people.

“We have identified six persons of interest, and investigators are in the process of evidence and documentary gathering, and also launched a financial investigation with the help of the Fiji Financial Intelligence Unit.

“The investigation team have recorded statements from 37 individuals, as they try to piece together the information on those that had direct access to the exhibits.”

A dedicated team has been established at Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters, comprising senior investigators from the Major Crime Unit, Digital Forensic Unit and Anti-Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Division.

Police have also launched a financial investigation with assistance from the Fiji Financial Intelligence Unit.

The Digital Forensic Unit is working to extract available CCTV footage and biometric records.

“Our Digital Forensic team are also working on extracting available CCTV records and footage, as well as biometric records, which is a public notice that it was not in operation, including the biometric at this point in time.”





Police take over security

With the latest incidents, Mr Tudravu confirmed Totogo Police Station personnel had now taken over security at Government Buildings.

“I can say now, I can confirm, that our Totogo Police Station personnel have taken over the security at the Government Buildings.”

He said Police were also working closely with the Judiciary over security at Government Buildings.

Mr Tudravu acknowledged public pressure for quick arrests but said investigators needed to ensure the investigation was properly carried out.

“While I understand that the sense of urgency is demanding quick arrests, we are doing our best to ensure justice prevails.”

Investigations remain in the preliminary stages as Police work to establish the timeline of events after the exhibits were deposited in the High Court vault.