Nation

High Court moves to tighten exhibit security

Security upgrades are already under way at the High Court criminal registry.

Wednesday 30 September 2026 | 09:00

Government Buildings in Suva that houses the court house.

Security upgrades are under way at the High Court criminal registry as the judiciary reviews potential gaps in how court exhibits are stored, accessed, moved and released.

Minister for Justice and acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga told Parliament the Chief Registrar had assessed relevant registries to identify gaps and determine where additional safeguards were needed.

The assessment covers exhibit storage, access controls, closed-circuit television (CCTV), registration and reporting, procedures for handling, removing and releasing exhibits, chain-of-custody processes and other physical security measures.

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Mr Turaga said a report was being prepared to identify gaps and remedial measures required to strengthen security protocols and exhibit management.

“It also requires clear procedures, proper documentation, controlled access, appropriate recording of movement of exhibits and effective chain-of-custody mechanisms,” he said.

Security upgrades are already under way at the High Court criminal registry.

Mr Turaga said there had been initial delays in procuring information technology-related security equipment and systems because of approval and procurement processes.

“This matter has now been progressed and the Chief Registrar will continue to monitor the completion of the required work.”

The review will also examine staff responsibilities, incident reporting and regular monitoring of exhibit management.

Mr Turaga said the work would continue beyond the current assessment.

“This is not a one-off exercise,” Mr Turaga said, adding that the judiciary would monitor recommendations and assess the effectiveness of measures introduced.

The Government, he said, would continue supporting the judiciary while respecting due process and judicial independence.

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