$5,000 boost for Northern youth businesses

Northern youths can access Government grants of up to $5,000 to start small income-generating businesses.

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru said the grant was one way the ministry was helping young people become self-reliant.

Speaking during his recent visit to the Northern Division, Mr Saukuru said the ministry was currently distributing grants to youths who applied last year.

He said applications were also open for the current financial year for those interested in accessing the support.

“It’s a $5,000 grant given to individuals or to youth clubs for them to start their own business,” Mr Saukuru said.

He said the grant could support income-generating projects such as farming, poultry, fisheries and aquaculture.

The ministry also provides training to help youths develop the skills needed to run their businesses.

“Apart from that, we also support them through trainings. We bring community trainings to them,” he said.

Mr Saukuru said training could be provided based on the needs of communities, including school and mobile school training.

He encouraged young people in the North to make use of the opportunities available through the ministry.

The support is aimed at helping youths develop their own sources of income while contributing to their communities.

Mr Saukuru said youths interested in the grant could apply under the current financial year programme.