Nation

Temporary partial closure of Queens Road in Pacific Harbour

LTA advises motorists to use Hibiscus Drive and allow extra travel time during the 9am–9pm daily closure.

Sunday 13 September 2026 | 11:30

road closure notice

Motorists travelling through Pacific Harbour are being advised to plan ahead as part of Queens Road will be partially closed for essential speed camera maintenance works from tomorrow.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the temporary closure would run from Monday, September 14, to Friday, September 25, 2026.

The affected section of Queens Road will be closed daily from 9am to 9pm while maintenance work is carried out on speed camera infrastructure.

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Traffic will be diverted through Hibiscus Drive during the closure period.

The LTA said its personnel and Police officers would be stationed in the area to assist motorists and pedestrians and manage traffic flow.

Drivers are urged to exercise caution, follow traffic management signs and allow extra travel time when travelling through the area.

Acting chief executive officer Makitalena Drova said the maintenance works were necessary and apologised for any inconvenience caused to road users.

The LTA is also urging the public to cooperate with traffic officials and follow all temporary traffic arrangements while the works are underway.

Road closure details

  • Location: Part of Queens Road, Pacific Harbour
  • Dates: September 14-25, 2026
  • Time: 9am-9pm daily
  • Purpose: Essential speed camera maintenance works
  • Diversion: Hibiscus Drive

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