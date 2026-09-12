Nation

Opposition MP urges Ministry to fix payroll system

MP Hem Chand is calling for a full investigation and says the Ministry of Education must ensure teachers are paid on time.

Sunday 13 September 2026 | 11:00

Updated 13 September 2026 | 12:28 FJT

Opposition Member of Parliament Hem Chand.

Opposition Member of Parliament Hem Chand.

Photo: Parliament of Fiji

Opposition MP Hem Chand has urged the Ministry of Education to fix its payroll system and ensure teachers are paid on time after 134 teachers missed their Pay 18 salaries.

The Shadow Minister for Education said the Ministry needed to investigate what went wrong and ensure a similar situation did not happen again.

"I am blaming Ministry of Education, because Ministry of Education, again I would say, what they were supposed to do, they did not do it," Mr Chand said.

Related stories

He said the missed pay had affected 134 teachers and their families.

"This has affected 134 teachers, their families," he said.

Mr Chand said teachers should not have to worry about their finances while carrying out their responsibilities in the classroom.

"Teachers, they have families to feed. They have a lot of other things to do," he said.

He called on the Minister for Education to fully investigate the matter and establish why the teachers were not paid.

"Minister should fully investigate what went wrong, why these teachers were not paid," Chand said.

The Ministry has previously confirmed that 134 teachers, including 30 heads of school, were affected because their permanent appointment documents had not been returned and processed.

The issue was identified during a payroll verification exercise.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has since directed the Ministry of Finance to assist in clearing the outstanding payments.

Mr Chand said the Ministry needed to ensure the payroll system was fixed and teachers received their salaries on time.

"My request to Ministry of Education, they have to make sure teachers are paid on time," he said.

Explore more on these topics

FijiEducationGovernment

Most popular

Crushing underway at a FSC sugar mill.
Nation

FSC rejects NFU claim over unpaid cane subsidies

weather-update
Nation

'Weather warnings need to be taken seriously'

A Parliament setting in Fiji.
Nation

Government proposes Sept 22 special sitting to table CRC report

Khelvin Civil Engineering Lautoka rugby players and supporters after their Skipper Cup against Suva at Bidesi Park, Suva, on September 11, 2026. Lautoka drew with Suva 17-17. Photo: Tevita Wesele.
Rugby

Maroons back on track, Tailevu next

Naitasiri
Rugby

Hillmen wary of Navosa

National sevens and Kadavu first five eight Terio Taman
Rugby

Flying Fijians name four uncapped players for Canada PNC clash

Laisa Vakacoko, Veronica Talenivono and Evi Vinakadina at the University of the South
Career

Mother’s memory inspires Veronica’s graduation

From left: Aradhana Devi Deesh and Priya Pritika Lal after the University of the South Pacific graduation in Suva on September 10, 2026.
Career

PhD research targets pests affecting eggplant exports

HIV AIDS
Health

Cabinet declares HIV outbreak a national crisis