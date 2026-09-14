Seven months have passed since a woman was found floating in a creek at Wainibuku, but her body remains unidentified and unclaimed at the Mokani Mortuary in Bau.

The body was found on February 28 at Naidiridiri, Wainibuku, and is believed to be that of an iTaukei woman aged between 30 and 40.

There is still no name and no family member has come forward to claim her.

Fiji Police Force spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed that the woman remains unidentified.

Ms Naisoro said the condition of the body had also made identification more difficult.

The Fiji Sun was told the body had started to emit a foul smell.

“We continue to seek assistance with any information that could assist in identifying the victim,” Ms Naisoro said.

Police said the woman was wearing black-and-white striped pants and a pink bra when she was found.

The case has left residents in Wainibuku questioning who the woman was and how she ended up in the creek.

Resident Sefenaia Tuivale said the woman was not known in the area.

“Her face is new; she must be from somewhere else,” Mr Tuivale said.

Another resident, who did not wish to be named, questioned whether the woman could have been dumped at the creek.

However, Police have not confirmed that the woman was dumped there.

Resident Sanaila Vakavunakece said the community wanted answers, particularly if the woman had been the victim of foul play.

“No final results; the murderers maybe target other people because until now they still haven’t been caught,” Mr Vakavunakece alleged.

Meanwhile, Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services Penioni Ravunawa said there was no specific timeframe set by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services for how long a deceased person could remain in a mortuary.

Mr Ravunawa said cases involving forensic or Police investigations could take longer because the release of a body could depend on the completion of investigations, post-mortem examinations and other legal processes.

Seven months on, the woman remains without a name and no one has come forward to claim her.

Police are urging members of the public who have had a family member missing since February to come forward and check whether the description matches.

Anyone who may recognise the woman, knows of a missing person matching her description, or has information that could help identify her is urged to contact the nearest Police station or call 1681.