Nation

Singh ready to financially support PA election campaign

The businessman and minister says he will support the party financially if candidates are required to pay a campaign levy.

Tuesday 08 September 2026 | 06:00

Minister for Sugar Industry Charan Jeath Singh

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh.

Photo: Parliament of Fiji

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh says he is prepared to financially support the People’s Alliance (PA) if the party requires candidates to pay a levy towards its 2026 election campaign.

Mr Singh, a prominent businessman and founder of the CJS Group of Companies, said he would support the party if a candidate levy was introduced.

“If there is a levy that the party puts on any candidates, obviously we'll help the party out,” Mr Singh said.

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“But that's something for the party's side, how much would they perhaps request from every candidate towards the campaign.”

Mr Singh has applied to contest the next general election under the PA banner but is still waiting for confirmation.

“I've applied. I haven't been given any confirmation,” he said.

This comes weeks after he told this newspaper last month that he was “confident” of winning under the PA ticket.

Mr Singh said his main support base remained in Vanua Levu.

He said he was also banking on support from sugarcane farmers, after securing what he described as the highest sugar price in the country’s history during his time as Sugar Minister.

He rejected any suggestion that Government projects delivered under his Multi-Ethnic Affairs portfolio amounted to vote-buying.

“It was simply whatever the ministry's policies are, we'll be simply going along with it,” he said.

Mr Singh admitted he had not met with the PA secretariat recently.

However, he said the party would mobilise once party leader and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka called the election.

PA president Ratu Josefa Dimuri earlier said the party’s candidate list may be announced around its September Annual General Meeting.

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