Nation

Stronger neighbourhood watch urged amid spate of robberies

Ms Kiran condemned the reported crimes, including the alleged robbery of 80-year-old Mahendra Nath at his home in Rokara Settlement, Khalsa Road.

Friday 28 August 2026 | 11:00

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran

Communities must do more to protect elderly and vulnerable Fijians amid a string of reported robberies and burglaries, Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran says.

Ms Kiran condemned the reported crimes, including the alleged robbery of 80-year-old Mahendra Nath at his home in Rokara Settlement, Khalsa Road.

According to media reports, household items, tools, clothing, cash and basic groceries, including rice, sugar, tinned food, cooking oil and powdered milk, were allegedly stolen.

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“I am deeply concerned by what we are seeing. It is cruel, inhumane and completely unacceptable to prey on the vulnerable,” Ms Kiran said.

She said the impact went beyond the loss of property, affecting Mr Nath’s sense of safety, independence and dignity.

Ms Kiran also highlighted other recent incidents, including the reported robbery of a taxi driver in Nadi and daylight break-ins.

She urged families to teach young people the importance of honesty, hard work and respecting other people’s belongings.

“There is dignity in honest work, and young people seeking employment should pursue the opportunities and employment options available,” she said.


Neighbourhood Watch

Ms Kiran called on communities to establish or strengthen Neighbourhood Watch zones in partnership with the Fiji Police Force.

She also urged families and neighbours to regularly check on elderly people living alone and report suspicious activity to Police.

“We must strengthen the values that have always held our communities together — veilomani, love for one another, and veirokovi, respect for one another,” Ms Kiran said.

The Ministry also urged members of the public to co-operate with Police and provide information or footage that could assist ongoing investigations.

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