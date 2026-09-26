Cabinet endorses sweeping reforms to 2013 Constitution

The Government has endorsed a wide-ranging package of constitutional reforms that could significantly reshape Fiji's political and governance landscape.

Cabinet approved the Government's position on recommendations made by the Constitution Review Commission (CRC) following detailed consideration by the Cabinet Subcommittee on the Review of the Constitution.

Among the proposed reforms are the creation of a bicameral Parliament comprising a House of Representatives and Senate, the introduction of a constituency and mixed-member proportional electoral system, and the restoration of constitutional recognition for the Bose Levu Vakaturaga.

The reforms also seek to strengthen the Bill of Rights, expand protections for women, children, vulnerable groups and minority communities, and reinforce accountability and integrity institutions.

Other proposals include constitutional protection for customary land ownership, qoliqoli rights and group rights, as well as measures to strengthen judicial independence.

The reforms would retain "Fijian" as the common national identity for all citizens while recognising the iTaukei people as "itaukeinivanua o Viti".

The Constitution Bill is expected to be introduced in Parliament on September 30 before public consultations and further parliamentary scrutiny.