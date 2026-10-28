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Tikoduadua calls on nuclear test nations to help fund veterans' care

The three-day dialogue has provided families of former servicemen deployed to nuclear testing programmes, particularly those sent to Christmas Island, an opportunity to speak about the lasting effects on their lives.

Thursday 29 October 2026 | 08:00

Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs Pio Tikoduadua

Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs Pio Tikoduadua outside Parliament on August 17, 2026.

Photo: Ronald Kumar

Defence and Veterans Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua has called on countries responsible for past nuclear testing in the Pacific to contribute financially towards the welfare of affected veterans and communities.

He also urged Pacific nations to stand united against future nuclear testing, saying the region must not be used as a testing ground by nuclear-armed countries.

“The Pacific must come here and say no, stop; if it’s safe enough, they should test it in their doorstep,” he said.

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Mr Tikoduadua made the remarks at the Pacific Regional Dialogue on the Implementation of Articles 6 and 7 of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), which began at the Vuvale Maritime Essential Services Centre in Lami yesterday.

The three-day dialogue has given families of former servicemen deployed to nuclear testing programmes, particularly those sent to Christmas Island, an opportunity to share the lasting effects on their lives.

Greater support for veterans

Mr Tikoduadua said the Government had a responsibility to care for former servicemen, including those who survived nuclear testing operations.

“In 2015, the Government then had reached a decision to pay them a small allowance, in addition to the allowances paid monthly under the aftercare fund,” he said.

He acknowledged the need for greater efforts to address the welfare of surviving veterans.

“Given the interest and the expressions here yesterday, there needs to be a greater and more concerted effort to look after the immediate welfare of the surviving veterans.”

Mr Tikoduadua also called on countries responsible for past nuclear tests to provide financial assistance for affected veterans and communities.

Pacific unity against nuclear testing

Mr Tikoduadua said preventing a repeat of the Pacific's nuclear testing history required stronger multilateral cooperation and a united regional position.

“We understand everyone is using the international rules and the conventions to allow them to test it, but they would not test it in their own spaces,” he said.

He said Pacific nations must speak with one voice in opposing nuclear testing in the region.

“We want an ocean of peace; we do not want any nuclear testing by anybody in our neighbourhood.”

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