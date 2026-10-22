Villagers fear island being used as drug drop-off point

Residents of Yadua Island in Bua are concerned their remote island may be being used as a drug drop-off point after three parcels containing a white powdery substance believed to be illicit drugs were found near the island within the past year.

Yadua Island village headman Iliesa Rakuka said the repeated discoveries had raised alarm among villagers, particularly given the island's location between Viti Levu and Vanua Levu.

“Our island is between the mainlands of Viti Levu and Vanua Levu. During heavy rain and strong currents, many rubbish ends up on our seashores,” Mr Rakuka said.

The first parcel was discovered in April this year by a group of women fishing at sea.

“When the women opened the parcel, white substance came out and they emptied the parcel while at sea thinking it was a normal rubbish,” he said.

A second parcel was found near the beach last month and was later taken to the Labasa Police Station by a villager who is a police officer.

The latest discovery was made at about 9am on Wednesday when Mr Rakuka's cousin found a parcel floating at sea.

Mr Rakuka said he later delivered the parcel to the Nabouwalu Police Station while travelling to Nabouwalu Sub-divisional Hospital to seek treatment for his son.

He suspects the parcels could be linked to vessels travelling through the area.

Mr Rakuka said yachts frequently anchored near the island between May and November while waiting for suitable weather conditions before continuing their journey to the main islands.

He believes yachts could be involved in transporting drugs, with someone potentially collecting the parcels at a later stage.

The Fiji Police Force has confirmed that the latest parcel, sealed in black and pink plastic and containing a white powdered substance believed to be illicit drugs, is now in police custody.

Police said the parcel was found by a villager along the seashore and is awaiting further analysis.

The force is urging members of the public to report similar discoveries by calling Crime Stoppers on 919 or the Police Call Centre on 1681.

Investigations are continuing.