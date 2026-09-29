Sugarcane could play a critical role in helping Fiji withstand the growing impacts of climate change, according to the newly-appointed Sugar Research Institute of Fiji (SRIF) chief executive officer, Dr Shalendra Prasad.

Mr Prasad said sugarcane’s ability to withstand drought, flooding and poor soils made it one of Fiji’s most resilient crops and a valuable national asset.

“This resilience underpins the strategic focus on sugarcane in both research and policy,” he said.

Mr Prasad said the industry needed to move beyond the negative narrative surrounding sugarcane’s profitability and future.

He is calling for a single, industry-wide strategic plan that brings together farmers, organisations and stakeholders behind common priorities.





New Sugar Research Institute of Fiji chief executive officer Dr Shalendra Prasad.









His vision focuses on three key areas:

Higher yields through improved soil health, better fertiliser recommendations and new cane varieties.

Lower production costs through greater mechanisation.

Stronger farm incomes by integrating other crops and livestock into sugarcane farming.

Drought forces farmers to rethink planting

With Fiji facing drought and El Niño conditions, Mr Prasad warned that the current season could be difficult for farmers.

He advised farmers to limit new cane planting while water remains scarce and instead concentrate on producing quality seed cane for future planting.

The aim is to ensure farmers are ready to expand production when weather conditions improve.

Mr Prasad also encouraged farmers to consider using part of their land for other crops and livestock.

He suggested that 20 to 30 per cent of farmland could potentially be allocated to alternative activities while maintaining sugarcane as the core crop.

He said diversification could help farmers manage the risks created by changing weather conditions and market pressures.

Improving productivity will also require continued investment in mechanisation, soil health and new sugarcane varieties, Mr Prasad said.

The SRIF will focus on research aimed at increasing yields while reducing production costs.

Mr Prasad said rebuilding confidence in the industry would require collective action and a long-term strategy.

For him, sugarcane’s ability to continue producing under difficult climatic and soil conditions makes its future more than an industry issue — it is a national resilience issue.