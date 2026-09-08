Women must stop selling themselves short and overcome workplace discrimination and self-doubt to take on more leadership and decision-making roles.

Former Saint Joseph’s Secondary School student Imrana Jalal made the call at the Fiji Museum's Ginger cafe yesterday during a Law and Governance Breakfast Seminar hosted by the Class of the 1990s as part of the school’s 70th anniversary celebrations.

Ms Jalal said sexism, patriarchy and a lack of confidence were major barriers preventing women from entering leadership and decision-making spaces in Fiji.

She said women faced structural sexism and discrimination in the workplace, while also dealing with personal barriers such as a lack of confidence, limited experience and fear of making mistakes.

Ms Jalal said women often worried about being criticised for the way they dressed, looked or spoke when they entered leadership spaces.

She said there was also a gender confidence gap, noting that women were often taught not to promote their strengths or show off.

Ms Jalal said women needed to stop selling themselves short and recognise that they did not have to be the smartest or most educated person in the room.

“You can be the best-read woman in the room,” she said.

Ms Jalal encouraged women to prepare by researching before meetings, speaking up and asking questions rather than worrying about appearing unintelligent.

She also urged women to seek mentors and advice when they did not know something.

Ms Jalal said women needed to be prepared to put themselves forward despite the barriers they faced.

She said leadership also meant being willing to make decisions that could make them unpopular.