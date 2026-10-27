WorkHub aims to reduce delays in public service

A new digital platform will automatically direct work requests to the appropriate officers at the Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations, reducing paperwork and delays in public service delivery.

The ministry officially launched WorkHub at its Nadi office yesterday to speed up internal approvals and improve accountability.

Ministry permanent secretary Jone Maritino Nemani said the system would simplify daily operations, including vehicle requests, overtime approvals, official correspondence and internal minutes.

“Work now moves to the right officer automatically, every decision is recorded, and records are kept safe. That means faster service, greater accountability, and more time for the people we serve,” Mr Nemani said.

“When an inspector needs approval and transport to visit a workplace, or an officer must respond to a request or complaint, the paperwork should never be the reason for delay.”

Mr Nemani said improving internal processes was essential to delivering better services to workers, employers and communities across Fiji.

“The WorkHub that the Ministry has launched is an innovative system that enables the Ministry to be more efficient in terms of how we provide our services to the people that we serve in Fiji,” he said.

“Whether you are a worker raising a grievance, an employer seeking advice or a young Fijian looking for work, you deserve a Ministry that is responsive, reliable and easy to deal with. Digitalisation is how we will deliver that.”

The platform will also allow management to monitor processing times, identify delays and make decisions using digital records.

Mr Nemani said the initiative supported the ministry’s Strategic Development Plan 2025–2029 and Fiji’s National Development Plan, which prioritise digital transformation and improved public services.

Staff across the Western, Northern and Central divisions have been trained to use the platform in their daily work.

The ministry is also developing other digital systems, including an updated Labour Inspection System.

Mr Nemani said the changes were intended to give employees better tools rather than replace them.

“Digitalisation is not about replacing people. It is about giving our people better tools so that this Ministry can serve Fiji better,” he said.