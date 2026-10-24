Daunivalu appointed SODELPA deputy leader ahead of polls

Former Fiji Crop and Livestock Council (FCLC) chief executive officer Jiu Daunivalu has been appointed deputy leader of the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) ahead of the upcoming general election.

Ms Daunivalu recently resigned from her position at the council to contest the elections.

Her appointment was announced by SODELPA leader Aseri Radrodro, who said it marked an important step in strengthening the party's leadership and organisational structure.

According to Mr Radrodro, the appointment was ratified by the party's Management Board following a selection process that included a competitive application review and panel interview.

Ms Daunivalu brings experience in public administration, policy reform, governance and the agricultural sector.

Before leading the FCLC, she served as a senior civil servant specialising in national policy reforms, public administration and institutional strengthening.

She has also served on government and private sector boards, with experience in financial oversight and executive management.

Mr Radrodro said her appointment reflected the party's commitment to strengthening its leadership and promoting women's participation in senior political roles.

"The Management Board and our entire party executive are thrilled to welcome Ms Jiu Daunivalu to our core leadership team. Her extensive background as a CEO, a reform-specialist civil servant, and an experienced board director reflects the elite standard of competence and leadership SODELPA demands. Her appointment is a vital milestone in strengthening our organizational structure, fostering unity, and ensuring our grassroots values are represented with dignity, excellence, and strength."

Ms Daunivalu holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of the South Pacific, where she studied from 2005 to 2006.

She also holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Management from the same university, where she studied from 1994 to 1996.

Accepting her appointment, Ms Daunivalu thanked the party's Management Board and members for their support.

"I am deeply honored to accept the responsibility of Deputy Party Leader. SODELPA has a proud, unyielding legacy of standing up for justice, democracy, and the rights of all Fijians. I look forward to working side-by-side with our Party Leader, our Management Board, and our grassroots members to strengthen our party and deliver real, meaningful solutions for our people."

The appointment places Ms Daunivalu in a senior leadership role as SODELPA prepares for the upcoming general election.