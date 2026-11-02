Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says he will not rest on his laurels as he and the People’s Alliance Party (PAP) prepare for next year’s General Election.

Mr Rabuka was named the likely candidate to lead the country for a second term in a recent survey conducted by the Centre for Democracy & Dialogue (CDD).

CDD is an online platform that measures public opinion on political parties, preferred prime ministerial candidates and issues likely to influence Fiji’s next General Election.

“It will still take a lot of work to get over the line, and the fight will not be over until it’s over,” Mr Rabuka told this masthead.

The survey also found that PAP was the most popular party among respondents, leading in party support. Unity Fiji, the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) and the National Federation Party were also listed.

CDD used a quantitative survey methodology, with a software application randomly selecting potential respondents for phone interviews using a structured questionnaire.

The survey was conducted between September and October 2026 across the Central, Eastern, Northern and Western divisions.

A total of 1673 respondents took part in the question on the preferred prime ministerial candidate, while 1360 responded to the question on party support.