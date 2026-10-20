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Boxing

Ali vows to make changes in Lawaqa Park rematch

The boxer says he is determined to make the most of his return to the ring when he faces Jone Tabuarua in Sigatoka.

Tuesday 20 October 2026 | 15:00

Updated 20 October 2026 | 16:03 FJT

Mohammed Ali (left) with father Junior Farzan Ali.

Mohammed Ali (left) with father Junior Farzan Ali.

Mohammed Ali has promised a different performance when he faces Jone Tabuarua in a rematch at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Friday under the Blue Water Boxing Promotion.

The son of former boxer Junior Farzan Ali said he had been training hard and was determined to make the most of his return to the ring.

“First of all, thank Allah for giving me this opportunity again. I have been training hard with my father and learning new skills,” Ali said.

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“I know my opponent. He has won once, and this is a rematch.

“I want to tell him that I did not train the last time I fought him. This time it will be different, and I will do the talking in the ring.”

Meanwhile, Zulfikar Zeraan Ali is confident ahead of his New Zealand Professional Boxing Council (NZPBC) featherweight title fight against Binnu Singh Junior.

The son of the late former Fijian boxing star Joy Ali urged boxing fans and family members to support Friday’s programme.

“Our boxing fans and family, we are ready for this Friday,” he said.

“We train very hard for this programme. See you at Lawaqa Park. The Ali family is ready.”

The programme will also feature a four-round bout between Junior Joy Ali and Mohammed Saifi, with each round lasting three minutes.

Junior Farzan Ali is also scheduled to face Nathan on the fight card.

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