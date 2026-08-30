Hrgovic keeps his punch to change it all

Filip Hrgovic produced a stunning late comeback to stop Moses Itauma and claim the IBF heavyweight world title after a dramatic fight at the O2 Arena yesterday.

Itauma, 21, was bidding to become the youngest British heavyweight champion and appeared in control during the early rounds.

However, the momentum shifted as the fight progressed, with Itauma beginning to tire while Hrgovic grew stronger.

Itauma appeared to punch himself out in the ninth round and began to wobble, giving Hrgovic the opportunity he had been waiting for.

The Croatian unleashed a barrage of punches before the referee stopped the contest, with Itauma’s corner also throwing in the towel.

Itauma was later taken from the ring on a stretcher following the stoppage. His promoter Frank Warren said the fighter had suffered a leg injury.

The BBC reported that Itauma was taken to hospital following the bout, with doctors later confirming that he was “OK”.

Despite the brutal ending, Hrgovic praised his young opponent and admitted Itauma had outboxed him for much of the fight.

“I was losing every round, I was getting outboxed but somehow I found the energy and the punch to change it all,” Hrgovic told THE SUN.

“I was in the best shape of my life. I ask him now, is a chin important? A chin is important.”

Hrgovic said he had anticipated Itauma would tire as the fight progressed.

“He is an amazing fighter. He gave me the chance to fight for the world title, and he will be back in the future,” he said.

“He is the best fighter I have been in with, but he needs more experience. He gassed out.

“I knew from the first round that he would gas out and then I would push, and that’s what I did.”

The newly crowned champion also paid tribute to his wife for her support throughout his career.

“My wife is my biggest support, my angel, my guardian. I thank her for everything,” Hrgovic said.

Hrgovic’s promoter Frank Warren confirmed that the champion is expected to face Frank Sanchez next after the Cuban was ordered as his mandatory challenger.

The victory marks a major milestone in Hrgovic’s career, while Itauma will now focus on his recovery following his first professional defeat.



