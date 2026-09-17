FIFA boss acknowledges Ba's success
Ba previously achieved the same treble in 2006, but Fiji's major tournaments were then played under the old 60-minute format.
Friday 18 September 2026 | 09:00
Updated 18 September 2026 | 10:50 FJT
Ba football team and supporters.
Photo: Fiji FA Media
The Ba football team has etched its name into Fiji football history after becoming the first team to win the Extra Premier League, BiC Fiji FACT and Battle of the Giant tournaments in the modern 90-minute era.
The Men in Black completed the historic treble after defeating Rewa 2-1 in the 2026 B.O.G final at Govind Park, last Sunday.
The achievement comes in president Praneel Dayal's first year at the helm of the Ba Football Association, making the club's remarkable season even more significant.
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Ba previously achieved the same treble in 2006, but Fiji's major tournaments were then played under the old 60-minute format.
The switch to 90-minute matches came in 2013.
Ba is therefore the first side to complete the National League, Fiji FACT and BOG treble in the full 90-minute era.
The achievement has also attracted recognition from FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who sent an official congratulatory message through Fiji Football Association president Rajesh Patel.
"Their constant efforts and results throughout the season have paid off, resulting in this important title. Congratulations to each member of the team and the club for this great achievement," Infantino said.
Dayal described the message as a deeply humbling moment.
"FIFA'.s recognition is not just a letter - it is recognition of the dedication, sacrifice, and hard work of an entire Ba football family," he said.
He paid tribute to the players, coaches, officials, sponsors, supporters and families for their contribution.
But the season is not over.
Ba now turns its attention to the FMF Inter-District Championship (IDC) in Suva next month.