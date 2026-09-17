Football

FIFA boss acknowledges Ba's success

Ba previously achieved the same treble in 2006, but Fiji's major tournaments were then played un­der the old 60-minute format.

Friday 18 September 2026 | 09:00

Updated 18 September 2026 | 10:50 FJT

Ba football team and supporters.

Ba football team and supporters.

Photo: Fiji FA Media

The Ba football team has etched its name into Fiji football history after be­coming the first team to win the Extra Premier League, BiC Fiji FACT and Battle of the Giant tour­naments in the modern 90-minute era.

The Men in Black completed the historic treble after defeating Rewa 2-1 in the 2026 B.O.G final at Govind Park, last Sunday.

The achievement comes in presi­dent Praneel Dayal's first year at the helm of the Ba Football Asso­ciation, making the club's remark­able season even more significant.

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Ba previously achieved the same treble in 2006, but Fiji's major tournaments were then played un­der the old 60-minute format.

The switch to 90-minute matches came in 2013.

Ba is therefore the first side to complete the National League, Fiji FACT and BOG treble in the full 90-minute era.

The achievement has also attract­ed recognition from FIFA presi­dent Gianni Infantino, who sent an official congratulatory message through Fiji Football Association president Rajesh Patel.

"Their constant efforts and re­sults throughout the season have paid off, resulting in this impor­tant title. Congratulations to each member of the team and the club for this great achievement," Infan­tino said.

Dayal described the message as a deeply humbling moment.

"FIFA'.s recognition is not just a letter - it is recognition of the dedication, sacrifice, and hard work of an entire Ba football fam­ily," he said.

He paid tribute to the players, coaches, officials, sponsors, sup­porters and families for their con­tribution.

But the season is not over.

Ba now turns its attention to the FMF Inter-District Championship (IDC) in Suva next month.

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