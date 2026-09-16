Learn from early exit, players reminded

Navua football head coach Rod­erick Singh says, the team must learn from their ear­ly exit in the recent Extra Battle of the Giants (B.O.G) tournament in Ba.

He highlighted the importance for them to address their discipline and improve on their finishing ahead of the FMF Inter-District Championship (IDC) to be played in Suva from October 15-20.

Singh told SUNsports yesterday that Navua cannot afford to repeat their B.O.G performance if they are to win thelDC.

"Despite the results of the B.O.G, our players have reflected on their perfor­mance and we know that we do not want to be bowing out early again," the wily coach said.

"The factors that we will really need to work on, as I mentioned, is on our fin­ishing."

Singh said they also need to watch their discipline and avoid been shown the yellow or red cards, which is very crucial in a tournament.

"Can we stay disciplined? Staying away from cards, staying 11-man is very important in tournament football," he said.

"When you are down 1-0, you cannot af­ford a red card. "You must take your chances and man­age the game well."

Singh said preparations for the IDC were on track, with the team already working on areas of concern.

"We have begun the first phase of our preparations. We have started because we know there's no time for waiting," he said.

Navua has veteran players like Peniame Drova, Kolinio Sivoki, Filipe Baravilala and Savenaca Nakalevu.

Singh has called on Navua supporters to continue backing the team.

"The message to the Navua fans is sim­ple, continue to support the team.

"I know everybody is a bit disappointed with us coming out early of the B.O.G, but it is what it is but we will try to do our best at the IDC," Singh added.

Navua training squad: Tevita Ravia, Liam Danford, Sagar Permal, Nawatu Jnr, Peniame Drova, Thomas Dunn, Junior Jack, Monit Chand, Usaia Tilivarua, Sunny Deal, Walter Leoru, !sake Naduvu, Rees­hab Permal, Bai Tito, Vinal Prasad, Voniani Smith, Kolinio Sivoki, William Komasi, Fil­ipe Baravilala, Savenaca Nakalevu, Jovilisi Borisi, Rinish, Apolosi Seru, Shofwaan Ali, Abhishek Dayal, Aden Pal, Mathew Chari­tar, Simone Damuni, Isaac Waqa, Makario, Arami Manumanubai, Elijah Smith.