Fiji needs $10b for national climate plan

Fiji needs about $10 billion to deliver its national climate plan, but funding under its new partnership with Australia will cover only a portion of that requirement.

Ministry of Environment and Climate Change permanent secretary Dr Sivendra Michael told Parliament’s Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence that Fiji was re-costing its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and preparing a costed implementation plan.

He said most of Fiji’s NDC targets were conditional on funding, governance structures and other requirements.

The committee heard that Australia’s 10-year commitment to Fiji exceeds $1.5 billion, comprising about $1.05 billion in grants and $550 million in loans.

Mr Michael said the package covered areas including digital transition, national building infrastructure, circular mobility and the Ocean of Peace Centre.

However, he stressed that the exact flow of the funding had not yet been determined.

“We have agreed on the broader areas and the scope under each of it,” he said. “But we have not gone into the specifics of where each of the funding should flow.”

He said that work would be done through the Vuvale Bookmark process and the 10-year work plan.

The figures already identified include $146 million for digital transition, $228 million in grants and $550 million in loans for national building infrastructure, $87 million for circular mobility and $39 million for the Ocean of Peace Centre.

Mr Michael said Fiji must also ensure the funding delivered measurable results.

“I think what really matters to me is what are the direct beneficiaries of these projects,” he said.

He said funding must be properly tracked, audited and reported, including how much was spent and how many people benefited.

The warning comes as Fiji continues to face an estimated $500 million annual economic hit from climate-induced events, with floods and cyclones accounting for 80 per cent of those events.

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