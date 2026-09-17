Nation

Fiji needs $10b for national climate plan

Exact allocation of Australia’s funding has yet to be determined under the 10-year work plan.

Thursday 17 September 2026 | 15:30

Ministry of Environment and Climate Change permanent secretary Dr Sivendra Michael.

Ministry of Environment and Climate Change permanent secretary Dr Sivendra Michael.

Fiji needs about $10 billion to deliver its national climate plan, but funding under its new partnership with Australia will cover only a portion of that requirement.

Ministry of Environment and Climate Change permanent secretary Dr Sivendra Michael told Parliament’s Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence that Fiji was re-costing its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and preparing a costed implementation plan.

He said most of Fiji’s NDC targets were conditional on funding, governance structures and other requirements.

Related stories

The committee heard that Australia’s 10-year commitment to Fiji exceeds $1.5 billion, comprising about $1.05 billion in grants and $550 million in loans.

Mr Michael said the package covered areas including digital transition, national building infrastructure, circular mobility and the Ocean of Peace Centre.

However, he stressed that the exact flow of the funding had not yet been determined.

“We have agreed on the broader areas and the scope under each of it,” he said. “But we have not gone into the specifics of where each of the funding should flow.”

He said that work would be done through the Vuvale Bookmark process and the 10-year work plan.

The figures already identified include $146 million for digital transition, $228 million in grants and $550 million in loans for national building infrastructure, $87 million for circular mobility and $39 million for the Ocean of Peace Centre.

Mr Michael said Fiji must also ensure the funding delivered measurable results.

“I think what really matters to me is what are the direct beneficiaries of these projects,” he said.

He said funding must be properly tracked, audited and reported, including how much was spent and how many people benefited.

The warning comes as Fiji continues to face an estimated $500 million annual economic hit from climate-induced events, with floods and cyclones accounting for 80 per cent of those events.

Feedback: rariqi.turner@fijisun.com.fj

News you can trust:

This story was verified by multiple sources
This story was fact-checked

Explore more on these topics

Parliament

Most popular

Fiji’s livestock sector is coming under pressure as prolonged dry weather linked to El Niño affects farming communities.
Weather

Livestock farmers urged to prepare for worsening drought

Salanieta Kini (left) and her husband, Davendra Singh, with Minister for Environment and Disaster Management Mosese Bulitavu (second from left) and Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Tomasi Tunabuna at Subrail Park in Labasa on September 17, 2026.
Nation

Bua couple’s 20-year farming journey earns top national award

Fiji’s ancient ant-farming system is under threat from invasive ants.
Nation

Fiji’s ‘farming ants’ face threat from invasive species

: (Ministry of Youth and Sports Deputy PS Philip Heneriko, Fiji National Sports Commission Ceo Peter Mazey, Programme Manager Arts Culture, Youth and Sports of the Melanesian Spearhead Group Secretariat Henry Bill. 15th September, 2026.) Photos: Tevita Wesele.
Football

Fiji ready to host MSG Prime Minister’s Cup

Kadavu players celebrate their hard-fought 13-12 victory over Khelvin Civil Engineering Lautoka Maroons in Round 5 of Skipper Cup competition at Churchill Park in Lautoka on August 29, 2026. Photo: Katherine Naidu
Rugby

Forwards key to Kadavu’s revival: Stewart

Drua
Rugby

Drua lock in eight home games

Miss Haroons Harware Bulou Grace Vualeba.
Entertainment

Vualeba uses carnival platform to speak against domestic violence

Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Atonio Rabici Lalabalavu at the Declaration of a National HIV Emergency at Dinem House, Suva on September 15, 2026
Health

Fiji’s HIV crisis puts babies at risk as child cases nearly double

Republic of Korea Embassy Counsellor Myongjun Kim (right) and acting Airports Fiji Limited chief executive officer Amit Singh during the handover ceremony of the three phone charging stations.
Travel

Korea-funded charging stations boost passenger experience at Nadi Airport