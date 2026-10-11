Kiribati claims historic IDC win

Two weeks of preparation on hard-surface grounds proved enough for Kiribati’s men’s football team to claim the FMF Inter-District Championship (IDC) Premier Division title in Suva yesterday.

Kiribati defeated Seaqaqa 6-1 in the final at the National Stadium, capping an impressive campaign with a dominant performance.

Kiribati received $6,000 in prize money, while Seaqaqa took home $2,000.

Head coach Tetabo Manaima credited divine intervention and his players’ determination for the historic victory.

“I thank my players for giving their best for their country,” he said.

“We are very happy, and we didn’t know that we’d win.”

Manaima said the team was grateful for the support of the Kiribati community in Fiji, particularly students from the University of the South Pacific.

He said the victory would not have been possible without their support.

The win also avenged Kiribati’s 4-2 defeat to Seaqaqa in the first round, as they turned the tables in the final.

Despite the success, Manaima said the team would not rest on its achievement, with another match against a club scheduled for Saturday.

“District football in Fiji is very competitive, and we tried our best,” he said.

Manaima also hoped some of his players would attract interest from district clubs in Fiji.

“We dedicate this win to our people in Fiji and back home,” he said.

Meanwhile, Viliame Koroikarawa scored the winning goal for Shah Group of Companies Dreketi in their 1-0 victory over Bua in the Senior Division final.

Dreketi received $3,500 in prize money, while Bua took home $1,500.