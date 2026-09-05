More support for Bula Futsal

The Bula Events Group has secured a new partnership with Design & Creative Building Solutions and Scaffolding, which will provide cash and in-kind support for the Bula Business House Futsal competition.

The partnership was formalised at Coffee Culture in Suva yesterday ahead of the competition, which will be held at the FMF Gymnasium on Tuesday.

Speaking to SUNsports, Bula Events youth ambassador Angel Kumar welcomed the new partnership.

“Today (Friday), we are very pleased to have the support of our major sponsors, Design and Creative Building Solutions and Design Creative Scaffolding.

“On behalf of Bula Events Group, our participating companies and all our players, I would like to extend our sincere thanks to the management and team for believing in our vision and supporting this competition,” she said.

“Our sponsorship is more than just financial support. It is an investment in sports, business, employees and our community, bringing people together through teamwork, friendship and healthy competition.

“We are truly proud to have Design and Creative Building Solutions and Design Creative Scaffolding as our major sponsors for this year’s competition.”

The competition is comprised of 12 men’s teams and 6 women teams.

Design & Creative Building Solution and Scaffolding administration officer Unaisi Matewai said the company was excited to support the first time.

“When businesses support one another, when companies support their employees, and when organisations support community initiatives, we create a stronger foundation for everyone,” Matewai said.

“This is one of the main reasons why we are proud to support the Bula Events Business House Futsal Championships.

“This competition brings together companies from different industries and gives employees an opportunity to come together outside their normal working environment. It promotes teamwork, discipline, leadership, friendship, fitness and healthy competition.

“We are proud to support an event that continues to create that platform and encourages more women to take part in sport,” she said.