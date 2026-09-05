No opposition, Roy gets VP post

Tailevu/Naitasiri president Sundeep Roy has been elected Vice-President (VP) South of Fiji Football Association (Fiji FA) at its 88th Ordinary Congress at Xavier College in Ba yesterday.

Roy defeated Rajiv Prasad of Navua, who was not allowed to contest following the eligibility checking process.

“Definitely a big jump,” Roy told SUNsports.

“First, the district association has been there for me and supported my nomination. So now I feel excited because all the senior division districts have been in constant touch with me ever since my nomination.

“They have their grievances and I know it gives me the opportunity to table it on the board so that the rest of the board members also know the struggle the senior division teams go through.

“I for one have always been in senior division. Getting promoted, but still I know the ups and downs that come with senior division teams.

“The key is to first learn because it’s a big jump. Before, I used to look after one district, now there are 19 other districts that have come in.”

Roy said he has to know Fiji FA’s board structure as a whole.

“From there, I’ll start working with the senior division teams. That would be my top priority.

“Hearing the grievances, bring it to the board, and let’s see what changes I can make.”

Fiji FA president Rajesh Patel said the eligibility issue involving Prasad was considered by the governance committee, an independent body of Fiji FA.

“If you look into the elections of the vice-president South, there was a discrepancy and the governance committee, ruled the candidate to be ineligible.

“And our solicitors gave their opinion to. So that is part of the governance and regulations of the committee.”

Patel said he believes the newly-elected vice-presidents would contribute positively because both had been involved in football for many years.

“If you look at Mum Sami Chetty (Max’, as he’s commonly known, he was with Nadi, he was with Nadroga,” Patel said.

“He’d been on the board of Fiji FA, but now he comes as an elected vice-president. He can contribute a lot, plus his legal background.

“And we’ve got Sundeep Roy, who is an insurance broker. But he’s been running Tailevu/Naitasiri single-handedly for years with old members too and everything, so with a lot of experience, a lot of ideas, I think they will contribute positively.”

Chetty thanked his wife Doren and son Kushant for their constant support, encouragement and belief in him throughout his journey.

“I would also like to sincerely thank all the districts for the trust, confidence and support they have shown in electing me as vice-president West of the Fiji Football Association.

“Today, being elected as vice-president of the Fiji Football Association is a truly big and humbling moment for me. I am deeply honoured by the confidence placed in me.

“I understand that this comes with a big responsibility and I will do my very best to serve football, work together with the president and my fellow executives, and ensure that the interests of all districts and our football family are heard and respected.”