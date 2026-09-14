Nadi veterans' edge Lautoka masters in penalty shootout

K Nadi Veterans, coached by Lambert Sarju, claimed the RC Manubhai/APCO Coatings Veterans Over-50 title after beating Lautoka Masters 5-4 on penalties at Govind Park in Ba yesterday.

The final ended 0-0 after full-time before Nadi prevailed in the shootout.

Josefata Malakai, Michael Maharaj, Muni Nandan, Anare Tokalevu and Prem Junior converted for Nadi, while Dina Mani Mudaliar, Rakesh Chandra, Rajnesh Kumar and Anand Sami scored for Lautoka.

Sarju praised his players for their effort in the hot conditions.

“Hat off to the boys. They are 50-plus, and the weather conditions were quite hot. They gave their 100 per cent and worked as a team,” Sarju said.

In the Veterans Over-40 final, United Friends defeated Ba Legends 3-0.

Simione Tamanisau, Nitan Kumar and Valerio Nawatu scored for United Friends.

Tamanisau, who won the Golden Ball award, praised Ba Legends for their effort.

“It is good to play against each other once again and come back and play,” he said.

“There were a lot of good teams in the competition, and the boys gave their hearts out, which resulted in the victory.”