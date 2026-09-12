Football

Ba, a step closer to winning the B.O.G title

Ba coach Ravinesh Kumar said as hosts they are glad to make it to the final.

Saturday 12 September 2026 | 17:00

Updated 12 September 2026 | 19:02 FJT

Dayals Steel Ba football team before taking on Suva at Govind Park on September 12, 2026.

Dayals Steel Ba football team before taking on Suva at Govind Park on September 12, 2026.

Photo: Waisea Nasokia

Dayals Steel Ba football team has booked their spot in tomorrow’s Extra Battle of the Giants grand-final. This was after the hosts beat Global Care Suva 2-1 in the semi-final at Govind Park, this afternoon.

Ba led 1-0 at halftime when in the 20th minute veteran Ba striker Vilitati Kautoga set-up Etonia Dogalau to slam the ball past Suva goalkeeper Jason Rokovucake.

Ba extended their lead 2-0 in the 58th minute from a Nabil Begg header. The visitors managed to pull a goal back Malakai Lavecake but it was too late.

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Also, Begg copped a red card and is in doubt for the final.

Ba coach Ravinesh Kumar said as hosts they are glad to make it to the final.

“Playing either Rewa or Nasinu in the final will be hard as they are good teams as well,” Kumar said.

The second semi-final between Nasinu and tournament favourites Stratum/PPCL Rewa is already underway.

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