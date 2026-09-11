Fiji FA warns coach, ex-rep banned

The Fiji Football Association (Fiji FA) has warned all affiliated clubs to abide by competition rules and regulations or face disciplinary action.

The warning follows reports from security officers and competition officials that some Ba football officials attempted to enter the tunnel and team changing-room area without the required accreditation cards.

The alleged incident took place after Ba’s 3-1 win over Lautoka in the Extra Battle of the Giants’ (B.O.G) Group B match last Sunday.

Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf said yesterday the incident did not portray professionalism and could have been handled better.

“We have sent an email to all the clubs,” he said. “We have zero tolerance on bad behavior. “Anybody not getting accreditation for certain areas should not go and force themselves in. Everybody needs to abide by what’s on their accreditation card.”

Yusuf said the Games Committee met on Wednesday and decided to fine Ba FC head coach Ravinesh Kumar and place him on a final warning for such behaviour.

“Should Kumar repeat the bad behaviour, then he will be banned automatically for the next five matches from the bench,” Yusuf said.

He also confirmed that former national and Ba goalkeeper Isikeli Seva (Snr) was involved in the incident.

“Seva is banned from all technical areas in the ground. He can come in and watch the games from the stadium,” Yusuf said.

He said Fiji FA had received reports from the security company, competition managers and other officials responsible for that matter.

Today’s B.O.G semi-finals will see Dayal Steel's Ba face Global Care Suva at 2pm, followed by Nasinu against Stratum/PPCL Rewa FC at 4.30pm.

The final is on Sunday at 3pm.



