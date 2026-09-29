Wara joins Rewa for IDC title defence

Lanky Bula FC defender Scott Wara has joined Rewa as they defend their FMF Inter District Championship title at the National Stadium in Suva next week.

This was confirmed to SUNsports yesterday by Rewa assistant coach Priyant Manu.

“The only new inclusion is Scott Wara,” Manu said of Wara, a former Stoke City Under-21 player in England.

“He will be training with the team after the MSG (Melanesian Spearhead Group) Prime Minister’s Cup. Also, some of our players are part of the Bula FC team and away overseas, but they will soon join the squad.”

Manu said squad depth and player fitness would be crucial for the demanding tournament.

He said preparations were on track, with the team working to address weaknesses exposed during the Battle of the Giants (B.O.G.) tournament.

“Our main focus has been on our finishing. That has been our downfall. The boys have been ironing out their mistakes during training.”

Despite losing to Ba in the B.O.G. final, Manu said the team had identified areas to focus on, particularly during the knockout stages.

“Every team will be tough and, seeing the teams in our pool, we’ll have to be at our top performance from day one,” he said.

Rewa leads Group A with Labasa, Suva and Nasinu.

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