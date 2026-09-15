Fiji ready to host MSG Prime Minister’s Cup

Fiji will host the Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) Prime Ministers Cup for the first time, with men’s and women’s football teams set to compete in the fifth edition of the tournament.

The tournament kicks-off tomorrow at the National Stadium and run until October 3. Each participating country will field five men’s teams and five women’s teams in the competition.

Speaking to SUNsports yesterday at the Fiji Sports Council boardroom, Fiji National Sports Commission chief executive officer Peter Mazey said hosting the tournament provides a significant platform for Fiji.

“I think it's very significant this year, because our Prime Minister is the chairman of the MSG and so, it's part of what we do,” Mazey said.

He said the tournament also provides an opportunity for MSG countries to work together to address challenges facing young people.

“We've been talking about the challenges we're all facing with our youths. We all have the same challenges and we have solutions by talking among ourselves,” he said.

Mazey said issues such as HIV and drug use requires a collective response.

“Those challenges that you know of HIV or drugs, they're terrible things that the media has to help us get over it. But by talking and getting together, we are able to address these issues, because, you know, we have the same backgrounds, the same culture. But it is very important to us,” he said.

Programme Manager for Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports at the MSG Secretariat, Henry Bill, thanked the Fiji Government for hosting the tournament.

Bill said the tournament began in Vanuatu in 2022 before moving to New Caledonia in 2023, Solomon Islands in 2024 and Papua New Guinea (PNG) in 2025.

He confirmed that this year's tournament features both men's and women's football teams.

“This year’s tournament will be participated by the men’s and women’s football. We started off the first women’s competition last year in Papua New Guinea and now in Fiji,” he said.

Bill said more sporting disciplines would be introduced in future editions of the tournament.

“We will be taking each step at a time and involving other sports like rugby, basketball and other sporting disciplines,” he said.

Bill said football scouts from Australia would attend the tournament to identify Melanesian talents.

Men’s fixtures:

Friday, September 18: 2pm PNG v Vanuatu, 7pm Fiji v Solomon Islands; Monday, September 21: 4pm New Caledonia v Solomon Islands, 7pm Fiji v Vanuatu;

Thursday, September 24: 4pm Solomon Islands v Vanuatu, 7pm PNG v New Caledonia;

Sunday, September 27: 4pm Vanuatu vs New Caledonia, 7pm Fiji vs PNG;

Wednesday, September 30, 4pm PNG vs Solomon Islands, 7pm Fiji vs New Caledonia;

October 3: Final

Women’s fixtures:

Thursday, September 17, 4pm Solomon Islands v Vanuatu: 7pm, Fiji vs PNG.



