Welepane targets OFC Pro League title with Bula FC

Former AS Tiga Sport captain Josue Welepane is determined to earn his place at Bula FC and help the club challenge for the OFC Pro League title in 2027.

Despite his experience at regional and international level with AS Tiga Sport and New Caledonia, Welepane remains ground-ed and is focused on contributing to Bula FC’s success.

“My first goal is to honour the Bula FC jersey and give my very best to show my gratitude to the Tribe for choosing me,” Welepane said.

“For me, discipline is the first quality for a player. Bula FC has a lot of good players, which is why I will do my best for the Tribe, for the jersey.”

Welepane is looking forward to working with head coach Stéphane Auvray.

Bula FC finished third last season, while the Fiji national team won the MSP Cup during Auvray’s recent coaching period.

“Football will be my first occupation. It’s going to be different, but it’s also exciting to start this new chapter, a new life. I’m very proud of this development,” he said.

The centre-back was part of the New Caledonia squad that became the first Pacific island nation to reach the intercontinental play-offs for the FIFA Men’s World Cup.

New Caledonia lost 1-0 to Jamaica in the intercontinental play-off semi-final in Mexico in March.

Welepane was also part of the AS Tiga Sport side that played against Rewa FC in the OFC Champions League this year.

“We’ve been in Fiji in August 2026 for the OFC Champions League. It was my first time in Fiji and I really enjoyed the moments. I’m very happy to come back to Fiji,” he said.

Welepane said Bula FC’s ambitions, values and the opportunity to compete in the OFC Pro League inspired him to join the club.

“It’s a promising year, so we will have to do better than last year, which was a good one also. And why not win the championship ti-tle?”

He was grateful for the opportunity to con-tinue his football career in Fiji.

“Thank you for your support. Believe in us, and I will do my best for this new adventure.

“I hope this season is going to be great for all of us. We have to believe that nothing is impossible. ”