Golf

Kumar siblings claim Nadi Open titles

Their success came after months of balancing golf with demanding academic and work commitments.

Tuesday 01 September 2026 | 10:00

Nadi Airport Golf Club president Joeli Kotesuva, Raina Kumar, Ryan Kumar and Golf Fiji president Ricky Locke. Photo: WAISEA NASOKIA

Nadi Airport Golf Club president Joeli Kotesuva, Raina Kumar, Ryan Kumar and Golf Fiji president Ricky Locke.

Photo: Waisea Nasokia

Ryan and Raina Kumar created history at the Nadi Open 2026, becoming the first siblings in Fiji to win both the men’s and women’s open titles at the same tournament.

The pair dominated the Nadi Airport Golf Club course over the weekend, with Raina finishing four over par to claim the women’s title, while Ryan carded seven over to win the men’s crown by five strokes.

Their success came after months of balancing golf with demanding academic and work commitments.

Related stories

Ryan, an engineering student pursuing his master’s degree, said regular practice and careful time management had been key to his success.

“A lot of practice. My lifestyle now is that I’m at work early in the morning, so I start early and try to leave by 3.30 to 4pm to get some practice in, and then I have to study for my master’s,” he said.

Raina is also juggling golf with her MBBS studies.

She travels to the golf course by taxi for training before returning home to continue her studies, particularly during exam periods.

The siblings said their achievements were a result of dedication, discipline and the support of their parents.

“It’s a lot of time management for both of us. We dedicate this to our parents,” Ryan said.

He also acknowledged the support he had received from his employer.

“I also want to thank my boss, Mr Roveen Permal, for allowing me to go and practise and giving me leave to play when I need it.”

The sibling double marked a memorable weekend for the Kumar family and highlighted the growing strength of golf in Fiji.


News you can trust:

This story was verified by multiple sources
This story was fact-checked

Explore more on these topics

Fijifiji golf

Most popular

Pacific civil society groups are calling on leaders to institutionalise their engagement in Pacific Islands Forum decision-making.
Pacific

Pacific CSOs call for formal role in Forum decisions

Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Sakiasi Ditoka
Pacific

Government pledges better services for Fijians overseas

Rubbish lies strewn outside the Suva Municipal Market, raising concerns about cleanliness and waste management in the area.
Nation

Litterers face $200 fine as Govt demands behaviour change

Tailevu's openside flanker Saimoni Seruvatu (with ball) leads the charge against Naitasiri during their Skipper Cup round 5 match at Nakelo District School on August 29, 2026. Photo: loane Asioli
Rugby

Tailevu sweeps Battle of the Kubuna

Naitasiri women's centre Lusiana T inai stops Tailevu's centre Vika Naibena in her tracks during their Mara ma Championship round five match at Nakelo District School on August 29, 2026. Photo: loane Asioli
Rugby

Naitasiri women ready to reset

Sacred Heart College (SHC) Under-19 girls team at the National Netball Centre on August 28, 2026.
Volleyball

Six-player SHC reach volleyball quarters

The Nadi Central facility will cater for first-time gym users and experienced fitness enthusiasts, allowing members to train at their own pace and work towards their individual fitness goals.
Health

True Fitness gym expands to Nadi in November

Participants during the Fiji National University, 2026 National Conference on Information Technology at the Shangri-La hotel on August 28, 2026.
Technology

FNU brings Pacific perspective to global AI education

Illisapeci Takalaiyale started making jewellery in 2018. Eight years later, the mother of three has expanded her business journey into a new salon.
Personal Finance

From beads to beauty: Mother turns passion into business