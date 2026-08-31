Kumar siblings claim Nadi Open titles

Ryan and Raina Kumar created history at the Nadi Open 2026, becoming the first siblings in Fiji to win both the men’s and women’s open titles at the same tournament.

The pair dominated the Nadi Airport Golf Club course over the weekend, with Raina finishing four over par to claim the women’s title, while Ryan carded seven over to win the men’s crown by five strokes.

Their success came after months of balancing golf with demanding academic and work commitments.

Ryan, an engineering student pursuing his master’s degree, said regular practice and careful time management had been key to his success.

“A lot of practice. My lifestyle now is that I’m at work early in the morning, so I start early and try to leave by 3.30 to 4pm to get some practice in, and then I have to study for my master’s,” he said.

Raina is also juggling golf with her MBBS studies.

She travels to the golf course by taxi for training before returning home to continue her studies, particularly during exam periods.

The siblings said their achievements were a result of dedication, discipline and the support of their parents.

“It’s a lot of time management for both of us. We dedicate this to our parents,” Ryan said.

He also acknowledged the support he had received from his employer.

“I also want to thank my boss, Mr Roveen Permal, for allowing me to go and practise and giving me leave to play when I need it.”

The sibling double marked a memorable weekend for the Kumar family and highlighted the growing strength of golf in Fiji.



