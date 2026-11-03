Fiji lifters eye Tahiti Games through Oceania championship

Powerlifting Championship (ORPC) to gain exposure and experience ahead of next year’s Pacific Games in Tahiti.

This was the view of Fiji Powerlifting Federation (FPF) president Ryan Bale in an interview with SUNsports yesterday.

The ORPC began at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva yesterday and will conclude on Friday. Lifters from Fiji will compete against athletes from 10 other countries across the major categories.

“We all know the challenges that we go through here in the sport, and it’s always been encouraging for me to see the pas-sion that all our lifters bring to the platform every time they compete,” Bale said.

“I would encourage them to carry that momentum for-ward.”

Bale said the federation would continue supporting its lifters despite the daily challenges.

“We’re always behind them and trying our best to get them prepared and give them these core memories into the future.”

He said strong support from family and friends was vital to the lifters.

“It just drives the interest and membership in our sport and helps us to share this sport that we love so much.”

Bale said it had been 20 years since Fiji last hosted the ORPC.

“It’s an annual championship that happens every year and it’s been hosted from one Oceania country to another.”

“We’ve had a good turnout; this is the largest Fiji contingent so far.”

Bale confirmed that powerlifting legend and “Iron Lady” Senimili Turner would compete in the masters category.

“We’re very happy to have her, and now the new lifters are made up of sub-junior and junior lifters compared to the open lifters.”

“The future is bright for Fiji powerlifting.”

Bale said the lack of training facilities and funding were among the major challenges facing the federation.

“Our key challenge is just finding volunteers, and the accessibility of powerlifting gym facilities in the country holds us back.”

“I’d like to add the traditional obstacle of getting funding.”

He acknowledged the Fiji National Sports Commission for providing the federation’s largest grant to host the ORPC.

Bale urged the Fijian community to attend the event.

“If you’re not familiar with powerlifting, you’re more than welcome to get your first taste of the energy and passion in the room, not just from our Fiji team but from other countries as well.”