Portion Pak retained the Con­sumer Supermarket Nadi Business House Bowls 2026 title with a convincing 26-11 vic­tory over Nadi Sports at the Nadi Sports and Social Club last week.

Nadi Sports were without their captain and national representa­tive, Shivan Padiyachi, who was in New Zealand preparing for na­tional duties.

Despite fielding experienced play­ers Prakash Deo, Sosiceni Tam­ani, Samuela Vosataki and Wise Nasokia, Nadi Sports struggled against their opponents.

Portion Pak, featuring Sanjeet Sen, Aki Singh, Bobby Prasad and Yogesh Pratap, delivered a strong performance to secure the title.

Prasad attributed the victory to his team's hard work.

"We lost in the first game, and that was our turning point. We just have to start with a bang from the first end," he said.

He also acknowledged Consumer Supermarket for its continued sup­port of the tournament.

In the third- and fourth-place playoff, favourites Zens I, led by Ravitesh Singh, lost 18-10 to 3D's Internet.

Club president Ravitesh Singh said the tournament was progress­ing well and providing a platform for emerging talent.

In the plate final, Mohammed Abraham's 50 Plus edged Dan Vi­nod's XWB 15-12.

Mohammed Abraham's 50 Plus had earlier defeated Rick Eyre's BSP Life 16-10, while Dan Vinod's XWB edged David Aitcheson's Mc­Donald's 15-14 in a closely contested match.

Vinesh Kumar of Votualevu made an impressive debut for BSP Life, helping the side beat McDonald's 21-17.

Kumar, a banker, said the tournament provided a welcome break from work.

"With our workload, this game does make me destressed," he said.

"Our branch manager Rick Eyre did invite me to tag along, and I find the sporting encouragement."

Eyre said he recognised Kumar's potential from their first encoun­ter.

"The first time I saw him (Vinesh), I knew he is very good with balls; he has a long way to go," he said.

In the bowls finals, national rep­resentative Maria Singh's Zens II defeated Rajnesh Prasad's Max8 20-5, while Filipe Delai's NSSC II beat ATR 16-13.