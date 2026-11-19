Twenty athletes from Fiji and New Zealand will com­pete in the 2026 Mr and Ms Fiji National Championship at the Grand Pacific Hotel on Satur­day.

Fiji Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation president Elizabeth Maki said the championship was an important platform for develop­ing the sport and creating oppor­tunities for athletes to progress to international competitions.

"Organising these competitions is about much more than just hosting a bodybuilding show. It is about developing the sport, creat­ing opportunities for athletes and building a stronger foundation for bodybuilding and fitness in Fiji," Maki told SUNsports yesterday.

She said preparations were pro­gressing well, with the federation working on athlete registrations, sponsorships, venue arrange­ments and event logistics.

Maki said the participation of athletes from New Zealand would also provide an opportunity to bring the bodybuilding commu­nity together.

She encouraged fans and sup­porters to attend the championship and support the athletes.

"Come and witness the talent, celebrate our athletes and support the continued growth of body­building and fitness in Fiji," she said.