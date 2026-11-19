Championship attracts overseas athletes
Maki said the participation of athletes from New Zealand would also provide an opportunity to bring the bodybuilding community together.
Thursday 19 November 2026 | 12:00
Updated 19 November 2026 | 13:12 FJT
Elizabeth Maki.
Twenty athletes from Fiji and New Zealand will compete in the 2026 Mr and Ms Fiji National Championship at the Grand Pacific Hotel on Saturday.
Fiji Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation president Elizabeth Maki said the championship was an important platform for developing the sport and creating opportunities for athletes to progress to international competitions.
"Organising these competitions is about much more than just hosting a bodybuilding show. It is about developing the sport, creating opportunities for athletes and building a stronger foundation for bodybuilding and fitness in Fiji," Maki told SUNsports yesterday.
She said preparations were progressing well, with the federation working on athlete registrations, sponsorships, venue arrangements and event logistics.
Maki said the participation of athletes from New Zealand would also provide an opportunity to bring the bodybuilding community together.
She encouraged fans and supporters to attend the championship and support the athletes.
"Come and witness the talent, celebrate our athletes and support the continued growth of bodybuilding and fitness in Fiji," she said.