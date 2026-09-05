Rugby League

$15,000 bond hurdle for Vegas 9s

FNRL chairman Rajesh Singh confirmed this with SUNsports on Thursday.

Sunday 06 September 2026 | 05:30

Updated 06 September 2026 | 15:15 FJT

FIJI BATI

Fiji National Rugby League (FNRL) hopes to send a team of local-based players to the National Rugby League (NRL) 9s tournament in Las Vegas, United States, next February, but a $15,000 guarantee bond for each player stands as a major financial hurdle.

FNRL chairman Rajesh Singh confirmed this with SUNsports on Thursday.

"I was talking to coach Vula Dakuitoga who is the Resident coach that we got invited to the Vegas 9s tournament," he said.

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"The thing is each person will have to pay $15,000 guarantee bond to travel to the US."

Singh said the organisation would have to pay a total of $300,000 for visa approvals at the US embassy.

"It's something we really have to look at whether we can afford that, but we never know," he said.

"If God willing, we get sponsors, definitely Vula wants to take the team across, and we will fully support it if we get the sponsor who can put $15,000 per player."

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