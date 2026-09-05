Pacific 9s series talks underway

Fiji National Rugby League (FNRL) is in discussions with New Zealand Rugby League (NZRL) and Asia Pacific Rugby League (APRL) to establish a Nines (9s) tournament series in the Pacific.

FNRL chairman Rajesh Singh confirmed this during a press conference at the FNRL headquarters in Suva on Thursday.

“It's between Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, Cook Islands, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea,” he said.

“It will include all local players; it'll be a pathway for our local resident club players.”

Singh said they were also planning to include a 13-a-side tournament similar to the Pacific Nations Cup (PNC) for rugby union.

“It's something we're discussing,” he said.

“We're also discussing a test match with the future Kiwis' team and the Maori brothers team to tour Fiji in the future.”

Singh added that they also had plans to mirror the club championship held by the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) for rugby league in the Asia-Pacific region in the future.

“We're going to have more discussions to make rugby league great again,” he said.

NZRL chairman Justin Leydesdoff said they were cooperating with FNRL to grow the game in the country by providing opportunities for resident club teams.

“We're (NZ) in the same pool with Fiji in the World Cup and Fiji has done well against the Kiwis previously, so I can commit to supporting Fiji in every game except against the Kiwis and Kiwi Ferns,” he said.

“We have a long and strong relationship as a country and as a sport.”

Leydesdoff added that Fiji had a bright future in rugby league.

“It's about having close relations to ensure that we maximize the opportunities there,” he said.

“All the best for the World Cup.”

APRL chairman Sandis Tsaka said they had engaged with other Pacific countries to grow rugby league from the domestic level.

“There's been a structured pathway and programs for elite players, but we feel we can do more within our region for our domestic competitions to support our young people,” he said.

“The issues and challenges are the same across the region as discussed over the last 12 days.”

Tsaka has been in discussions with potential partners in government and the private sector to support domestic pathways.

“Hopefully by the end of the year, APRL will come out with the structured pathway and program on how we can work with rugby league federations to grow the game going forward,” he said.

APRL chief operating officer Jeremy Edwards said Fiji was one of the great competitors in the sport.

“It's a very exciting time for us here in the Pacific and with opportunities that we can all work together,” he said.

“This year will be a great year with the World Cup.”