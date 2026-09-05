Ngutlik adds intrigue to Bati squad

Former Papua New Guinea (PNG) Kumuls winger Jimmy Ngutlik has been a surprise inclusion in the Fiji Bati’s 40-member squad for the Rugby League World Cup next month.

Ngutlik currently plays for the Mackay Cutters in the Queensland Cup, where he has made 28 career appearances and scored 25 tries.

He represented the PNG Kumuls at the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

National Rugby League (NRL) players in the squad include Jahream Bula, Sunia Turuva and Apisai Koroisau.

Veterans Bill Kikau and Jacob Saifiti lead the forward pack alongside Ben Nakubuwai, Kitione Kautoga, Taane Milne and Caleb Navale.

Dolphins enforcer Kurt Donoghoe and Manly Sea Eagles’ Brandon Wakeham could be the potential halves pairing.

The Fainu brothers, Sione, Samulea and Latu, are also in the mix.

West Tigers rookies Josese Lanyon and Solomone Saukuru, along with Bulldogs young gun Jethro Rinakama, bring intensity to the backline.

Rabbitohs seasoned winger Bayleigh Bentley-Hape and Eels prop Jordan Miller were also named.

Super League wingers Maika Sivo and Jason Qareqare bring strength and speed to the Bati set-up.

It also marks the return of centre pair Semi Valemi and Waqa Blake.

Other players from the New South Wales and Queensland Cup competitions include Joseph Litidamu, Mikaele Senibua, Cyrus Stanley and Elijiah Keung.

Michael Waqa, Emosi Ravosai, Ronald Philitoga, Jordin Leiu and Kylan Mafoa are also included, along with Jope Rauqe, Terrell Kalo Kalo, Brenden Naicori and Huanga Tokona.

Melikiseteki Nacaganimasei, Senivalati Vunibola and Mesake Kurukitoga are the local players included in the squad.