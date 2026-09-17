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Kubulau cluster showcases products at National Agriculture Show

Group hopes successful Labasa experience will lead to bigger displays in future

Thursday 17 September 2026 | 12:00

Updated 17 September 2026 | 13:25 FJT

Kubulau agricultural cluster members from Bua province are making a debut at this year's National Agriculture Show at Subrail Park, Labasa on September 17, 2026. Photo: Sampras Anand.

Members of the Kubulau Agricultural Cluster from Bua Province during their debut appearance at the National Agriculture Show at Subrail Park, Labasa, on September 17, 2026.

Photo: Sampras Anand

The Kubulau agricultural cluster from Bua made its inaugural participation in this year's National Agriculture Show, which is underway in Labasa.

Cluster spokesperson and Nakorovou Village Women's Club president Josifini Soke described the excitement of being able to showcase their local products and crops at a national-level event.

Ms Soke said rural cluster groups were rarely given opportunities to participate in national shows; however, since Labasa was selected as host, the ministry invited them to participate.

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Ms Soke said she was overwhelmed by the positive feedback they received from customers who visited their stall during the three-day show at Subrail Park.

When queried about sales, Ms Soke confirmed the profits were impressive and items sold out due to high demand.

“We have got traditional woven mats, homemade coconut oil, broom, honey, fruits, vegetables and root crops,” she said.

Ms Soke said her group hoped to take back the memorable experience to their village and plan for a bigger presence in product displays at future Northern-based agriculture shows.

“Youths and young women need a space to display their talents, and this opportunity helped to inspire them to continue with their traditional knowledge they possessed”.

The soft-spoken 60-year-old believed such shows must be held nationwide in all centres and not just centred in Suva or the Central Division.

“Giving Northern communities a chance to demonstrate our love and passion for agriculture feels great and we appreciate the ministry for the opportunity,” Ms Soke said.

Ms Soke said women and men of the village helped prepare the items for sale, with preparations taking a week.

“We are building towards a sustainable village agriculture project to help grow our income and livelihoods through our agricultural production,” she added.

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