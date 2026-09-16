Fiji Airways hosts global oneworld airline leaders

Fiji Airways has reinforced its growing influence in global aviation by hosting the first-ever oneworld Management Board meeting in Fiji.

Senior leaders from oneworld and its member airlines gathered in the country this week, marking a significant milestone for the national carrier since becoming a full member of the global alliance last year.

The visit brought together key decision-makers from one of the world's largest airline alliances and highlighted Fiji's strategic role in connecting the South Pacific with destinations across six continents.

Fiji Airways managing director and chief executive officer Paul Scurrah said the occasion marked an important chapter in the airline's history.

“Our airline started 75 years ago as a small operation connecting Fiji to the world and joining oneworld is the next chapter of that story,” he said.

Mr Scurrah said hosting global partners in Fiji provided an opportunity to showcase the airline's people, culture and long-term vision.

The partnership allows Fijian travellers to access a wider international network through a single ticket, with benefits including smoother transfers, loyalty rewards and shared lounge access across oneworld airlines.

oneworld chief executive officer Ole Orvér said the meeting would help advance customer-focused projects across the alliance while giving members firsthand experience of the destinations Fiji Airways contributes to the network.

Delegates were welcomed with a traditional meke and kava ceremony during their visit.

For Fiji, the meeting further cements Fiji Airways' status as the alliance's gateway into the heart of the South Pacific.