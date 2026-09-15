Passengers passing through Nadi International Airport can now charge their devices more conveniently following the installation of three new phone charging stations funded by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).

The charging stations were officially handed over to Airports Fiji today as part of ongoing development cooperation between Fiji and the Republic of Korea.

The new facilities are expected to benefit thousands of travellers transiting through the country's main international gateway, providing easier access to power for phones and other electronic devices while waiting for flights.

The handover ceremony was attended by Republic of Korea Embassy Counsellor Myongjun Kim, Airports Fiji acting chief executive Amit Singh, KOICA Fiji Office country director Hankyulsam Cho and deputy director Jungin Jang.





The donated phone charging stations.









Airports Fiji hosted the ceremony, which highlighted the growing partnership between Fiji and the Republic of Korea and the role of practical infrastructure improvements in enhancing visitor experiences.

KOICA Fiji Office said the initiative was aimed at improving passenger convenience and connectivity at Nadi International Airport.

"KOICA will continue to work closely with its partners in Fiji to support initiatives that contribute to sustainable development and strengthen the partnership between the Republic of Korea and the Republic of Fiji," a statement read.

The agency also reaffirmed its commitment to working with local partners on projects that support sustainable development and strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

The installation comes as Fiji continues efforts to improve services and facilities at its busiest airport, which serves as the primary gateway for international visitors and outbound travellers.











