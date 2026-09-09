Canada plans to frustrate Flying Fijians

The Canada men’s rugby team is confident of frustrating the Flying Fijians in their Pacific Nations Cup semi-final in Osaka, Japan, on Saturday.

Speaking to Rugby Pass, Canada head coach Stephen Meehan said they are expecting the unexpected from the defending PNC champions.

Fiji claimed last year’s PNC crown when they beat Japan 33-27 on September 20 in Utah, United States.

The reigning champions are again in Osaka preparing to defend that title. The Flying Fijians are looking to bounce back from a winless 0-3 run during the inaugural Nations Championship Tests in July. Meanwhile, Canada finished with a 1-1-1 record from three matches in the all-new World Rugby Nations Cup.

Canada had another chance to play before the PNC, taking on the Brave Blossoms in the Japan Rugby Football Union’s 100th anniversary match last Saturday. But the Canadians fell 57-12 in front of about 18,000 supporters in Niigata.

It doesn’t get any easier for the Canadians, who are now days away from taking on a Flying Fijians outfit that play with free-spirited, attacking flair.

But coach Meehan believes there may be some opportunities for the Canadians to get their attack going and “disrupt” Fiji.

“Many of their top-tiered won’t be around but they’ll have a lot of players who are (Fijian) Drua-based players; a team that plays consistently well in a good competition in Super Rugby,” Meehan told reporters yesterday.

“They will be a very different challenge to the one that we faced against Japan. Japan’s very well-organised and diligent and disciplined in the way that they play. Fiji have that ability to call on their physical attributes and throw that ball around in all sorts of fashions.”

The match kicks-off at 7pm and will be shown live on Fiji TV One.

Feedback: leonec@fijisun.com.fj