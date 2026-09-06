Suva wary of Lautoka

Despite Suva women’s three consecutive wins they would not take Lautoka lightly this week.

The capital city ladies from behind to beat Kadavu 19-10 in their Subrails Marama Cup round six match at the Suva Grammar School grounds on Saturday. Kadavu led 10-7 at halftime.

Head coach Meli Tuifagalele said they would not take the Westerners lightly.

“Lautoka are a tough outfit,” Tuifagalele said.

“We are expecting them to play expansive, go wide. We'll go back and train accordingly, and hopefully we'll come over with a win.”

The Suva side fielded seasoned players including Luisa Tisolo and Bulou Vasuturaga who captained the side.

“They came back to us at the right time. We have a very young squad,” he said of the senior players on the side.

“They are just imparting the years of experience and the knowledge that they have in the game, assisting with the young girls, in their development.”

Suva lost to Nadi in round 3 before securing three wins in a row.

“The loss against Nadi was a learning for us. They taught us that we needed to go back to our basic stick to the structure that we have always been training with.

“Most of the times, the girls went into the field and everything that we were training for during the week disappeared.

“It taught us that in order to win, we need to stick to the processes that we have, we've been coaching them throughout off season and pre-season and we glad to have won against Kadavu.”



