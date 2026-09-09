Rewa Rugby faces $30,000-plus bill for island trips

Rewa Rugby Union faces a bill of more than $30,000 to fulfil its Skipper Cup away matches against Kadavu and Taveuni.

Rewa travelled to Kadavu for its match at Namalata District School ground in Vunisea and is now in Taveuni preparing for Saturday’s clash against the hosts at Wairiki.

Speaking to SUNsports yesterday, Rewa head coach Sireli Ledua highlighted the financial challenge the union faces while competing in the Skipper Cup.

“This has been a major challenge for teams like us,” the former Flying Fijian hooker said.

“We’ve taken two trips to the islands since they are the host unions. When we went to Kadavu, we spent between $12,000 to $14,000. That was mainly our travel expenses and did not include food for the players during the two-day trip.”

Ledua said the Taveuni trip was expected to cost even more, with Rewa Rugby budgeting $16,000 for travel and accommodation.

“All our travel from Suva to Taveuni including accommodation, we have budgeted $16,000. Food is not included in the budget.

“We’ll be spending a week in Taveuni before the game on Saturday. I believe Rewa Rugby will be working on more than $20,000 this week on expenses alone for the players,” he said.

Ledua said Rewa Rugby had relied on sponsors and fundraising efforts by its committee to help meet the costs.

The financial pressure has also become a mental challenge for Rewa’s players, who do not receive payment for representing the province.

“It’s all about the mental thing for us this week. We’ll talk about it with the boys.

“We are in the same profession of playing, but the players don’t get paid. It’s a matter of sitting down with the players and talking about this,” he said.

Despite the financial burden, Ledua said the team’s preparations had not changed as they target an upset win.

“Our preparation has not changed. We’ve got young players who are coming out from the club game competitions.

“Most of the players, this is their first time playing in the Skipper Cup competition. We can work on our training and identify what we can do best on the field,” he said.

With Rewa chasing its first Skipper Cup win, Ledua said Saturday’s clash against Taveuni was a must-win.

“This is an important match. It’s a must win for our players,” he added.