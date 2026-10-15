Coach White backs Seruvakula’s coaching future

Senirusi Seruvakula is expected to remain involved in Fiji Rugby’s coaching development despite the end of his term as interim Flying Fijians head coach.

Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) chairman John Sanday said Seruvakula would continue in a supporting role as part of the union’s long-term investment in local coaching talent.

“His term has come to an end, but I think he will be in a continuing role, in a supporting role, as part of the ongoing development of our local coaches,” Sanday said.

He added that some assistant coaches would remain part of the wider support group around new head coach Jake White, giving them the opportunity to learn from the experienced South African coach.

“There's also the issue of the assistant coaches, and some of them will continue to be part of the pool of support coaches around Coach Jake and also to learn from him.

“So they'll still be around, and that's part of the long-term investment by Fiji Rugby into our coaching pool talent,” Sanday said.

White, the former South Africa head coach who guided the Springboks to victory at the 2007 Rugby World Cup, said helping local coaches develop would be part of his role.

“Part of my job is to groom coaches and help coaches come through as well and help them,” White said.

He acknowledged the challenge Seruvakula faced after serving as interim head coach and said he would reach out to support his career progression.

“Any guy who's been head coach of a country, I've been there. It's not a good thing not to go from coaching to nowhere, and I'll reach out to him to make sure that I help him with his progression,” he said.

White also named Seremaia Bai, Ifereimi Rawaqa and Graham Dewes among the local coaching talent he wants to support and develop.

He said building confidence and improving the skills of local coaches would help create a lasting coaching legacy in Fiji.

“I think one thing everyone agrees with is that we don't want outsiders, just the whole staff coming in from outside and coaching Fiji,” White added.

Meanwhile, veteran first five-eighth Ben Volavola has been named in the Flying Fijians squad for the Test match against Japan in Tokyo on Saturday, October 24.

Volavola last represented the Flying Fijians at the 2023 Pacific Nations Cup (PNC) in Tokyo.

Also included in the squad are Aporosa Vuniyayawa of Counties Manukau, Manueli Ratuniyarawa, Kavekini Boselawa and Nacani Boginisoko.

Flying Fijians squad

Forwards: Peni Ravai, Tevita Ikanivere, Inoke Ravuiwasa, Penaia Cakobau, Samu Tawake, Kavaia Tagivetaua, Meli Tuni, Mesake Doge, Mesake Vocevoce, Isoa Nasilasila, Vilive Miramira, Kitione Salawa, Motikiai Murray, Aporosa Vuniyayawa, Manueli Ratuniyarawa, Isoa Tuwai.

Backs: Terio Tamani, Frank Lomani, Sam Wye, Kemu Valetini, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Ben Volavola, Jioji Nasova, Isikeli Rabitu, Maleli Nauvasi, Kavekini Boselawa, Isaac Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens and Nacani Boginisoko.