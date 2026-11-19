FRU eyes Level Four coaching qualification
FRU hoping to introduce Level 4 qualification
Friday 20 November 2026 | 07:00
Updated 20 November 2026 | 10:53 FJT
Fiji’s Rugby House.
Photo: Ronald Kumar
The Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) is considering introducing its own Level Four coaching qualification to prepare local coaches for high-performance and international coaching roles.
The proposed qualification would target coaches identified as having the potential to progress into high performance coaching, providing them with professional development opportunities to prepare for the highest level.
FRU chief executive officer Koli Sewabu said the initiative was part of a wider review of the union's coaching curriculum, with plans to make the programme more relevant to Fiji.
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"Under World Rugby's 15s coaching pathway, Level Three, is the highest qualification. However, countries like Australia and New Zealand have Level Four, which targets high-performance and performance coaches," Sewabu told SUNsports.
"We're looking to develop our own, which would address some of the gaps relevant to high-performance coaching for our local coaches."
Sewabu said FRU had developed strong training and education programmes, something he highlighted during his meetings with World Rugby. He said the union was shifting its focus from simply delivering coaching courses to monitoring coaches' progress through the existing qualification pathway.
"When you look at our training and education programmes, we are now among the leading countries in terms of the courses we run.
"But we are looking beyond simply running courses. We want to examine the attrition rate of coaches progressing from Level One to Level Two and Level Three, and how that translates onto the field through our new coach development framework.
"We have also identified coaches who we believe should be in the high-performance space. We want to provide them with professional development opportunities and prepare them for coaching at the highest level."
Sewabu said FRU was also reviewing its coaching curriculum to ensure it addressed the needs of local coaches, with the work expected to continue next year.
Meanwhile, Sewabu said securing a home ground remained a key priority for FRU.
He said the FRU hopes to make progress on the matter with the iTaukei Land Trust Board (TLTB) and the landowners in the coming weeks.