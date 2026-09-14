Discipline key to Naitasiri push

Naitasiri Under-20 team manager Kausheel Prasad says their 46-24 win against Navosa will be crucial in their build-up as they prepare to face the top teams in their last four games.

"The mission is to make our way to the top of the table, and we'll take one team at a time," he said.

"We'll not underestimate any team, and we're looking forward to the match against Ba."

Naitasiri will face a tough challenge against Ba, Nadroga, Nadi and Malolo in their last four games of the regular season.

"We respect Ba," Prasad said.

"We'll try to make our way to the top of the table so we can have better fixtures when it comes to the quarterfinals."

Prasad added that his team will need to improve their discipline as well.

"It is one phase of the game that we really have to concentrate on and put more work on," he said.

"Apart from that, we need to work through with some basics as well before we face Ba in the next match."

Prasad indicated that the experience shown by the Fiji U20 players in his team helped turn the game in their favour and halt Navosa's momentum.

"They lost concentration and the game was going downwards," he said.

"The Fiji U20 boys put in their experience, lifted the game and motivated the other boys to work together as a unit."

Prasad thanked the Naitasiri supporters for their time and passion in supporting their rugby teams in the top-tier provincial competitions.

"We look forward to the same support for the remainder of the season, especially in the next match," he said.



