Courts and Law

Biman Prasad trial adjourned as defence seeks urgent High Court stay

Defence raises concerns over two witness statements and possible undisclosed material

Monday 14 September 2026 | 16:30

Senior lawyer, Richard Naidu and co-counsel, Asish Nand and FICAC Manager Legal Joseph Work

Defence lawyer Richard Naidu (left), co-counsel, Asish Nand and FICAC Manager Legal Joseph Work.

The trial against former Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad has been further adjourned to Thursday.

The adjournment follows the defence's application to temporarily stay the trial pending an urgent stay application, which is scheduled to be heard in the High Court in Suva tomorrow.

All parties appeared before Resident Magistrate Yogesh Prasad this morning, expecting the trial to continue.

Related stories

However, defence lawyer Richard Naidu told the court of the defence’s position that a Judge had been allocated the inter partes application, which would be heard tomorrow.

Mr Naidu said the defence needed time to properly assess the implications of two witness statements obtained from another investigation file, FEP 41/54.

The statements were from National Federation Party general secretary Kamal Iyer and registered officer Dalip Kumar.

Mr Naidu said the defence’s remaining concern was whether there were further undisclosed materials. He argued that continuing the trial while these matters remained unresolved could compound the unfairness to the defence.

Magistrate Prasad acknowledged the High Court’s superior jurisdiction, saying any decision or direction made by it would have to be respected.

Magistrate Prasad said the trial remained on foot but would be subject to any direction or order from the High Court.

Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption manager legal Joseph Work did not oppose waiting for the High Court process to progress, but maintained that the court was able to proceed until orders had been made by the High Court.

Mr Naidu sought to have a mention on the substantive matter on Wednesday. However, Mr Work told the court he was also prosecuting another case before Magistrate Pulekeria Low.

Prasad remains on bail.

Explore more on these topics

FijiNews

Most popular

Delegates of the second South Pacific Regional Education Finance Policy Academy.
Education

‘Every dollar wasted’ a missed opportunity for students: Radrodro

Housing
Courts and Law

Court to decide fate of 104 Public Rental Board tenants

Former Fiji Correction Service's acting Commissioner, Salote Panapasa Exiting the Suva Magistrate's Court July 26, 2024.
Courts and Law

Panapasa trial adjourned after lawyer withdraws

Tailevu Rugby Union 2026
Rugby

Unbeaten Tailevu brace for tough Lautoka test

Seaqaqa football team celebrates their win at Govind Park in Ba on September 13, 2026
Football

Seaqaqa end years of play-off heartbreak with promotion

opular winners, the ‘Men in Black’ bagged their 18 Battle of the Giants title, beating Rewa 2-1, at Govind Park, Ba, last night. Ba last won the title 8 years ago.
Football

Naidu ends Ba’s B.O.G drought

Minister for Environment, Climate Chnage and Information Lynda Tabuya.
Technology

Children to have say on under-16 social media ban

Miss Waqatabu Handicraft Vasenai Tabu Talakuli.
Entertainment

‘Think before you click’: Teen promotes online safety

Vodafone Rakiraki Carnival contestant and registered nurse Verenika Salusalu
Entertainment

Carnival contestant urges people to know their HIV status