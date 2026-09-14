Youth urged to lead fight against drugs and HIV

Government is turning to Fiji’s youth to fight drug use linked to rising Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) cases.

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru said young people could play a stronger role in addressing drug use and its links to HIV during his visit to Labasa College last week.

Mr Saukuru said the increase in HIV cases was a concern for Cabinet, Government and the wider community.

He said more than 50 per cent of new HIV cases were related to needle use, linking the issue to drug use.

“The root cause is drugs,” Mr Saukuru said.

He acknowledged that tackling drug use remained difficult but said young people could help through peer-to-peer advocacy.

“A message coming from the minister may not be that strong to them, but peer-to-peer is the best way for us to address drugs and other challenges that the youth are facing,” he said.

Mr Saukuru said the Government was also providing young people with spaces to engage through sport.

He said sports grounds were being built around the country to give young people opportunities to come together, build relationships and address challenges.

“Sports is a very good catalyst to allow young people to work together,” he said.

Mr Saukuru said creating safe and positive spaces through sport could support wider efforts to prevent drug use and other challenges affecting young people.

He said youth-led advocacy would be important in strengthening efforts to address drug use and HIV in Fiji.