Drua retain key players for new Super Rugby season

Former Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Meli Derenal­agi's comeback journey has received a major boost, with the dy­namic front-rower re-signing with the club ahead of the 2027 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

Derenalagi, who missed the entire 2026 campaign as he recovered from a long-term knee injury, headlines a strong group of five players recom­mitting to the Drua, alongside for­mer France international Virimi Vakatawa, experienced playmaker Kemu Valetini, exciting young wing­er Isikeli Basiyalo and promising prop Harold Rounds.

Originally from Nawaka, Nadi and shares maternal links to Nakavu in Nadi, the Olympic gold medallist suf­fered a serious knee injury during the 2025 season and later underwent another operation, his second knee reconstruction, which resulted in an extended rehabilitation period.

Despite being unable to feature dur­ing the Super Rugby Pacific season, Derenalagi remained within the Drua environment throughout his recovery as he worked towards a re­turn to full fitness.

The 27-year-old has been an impor­tant figure at the club since its inau­gural Super Rugby Pacific season in 2022, bringing leadership, physicality and experience to the Drua loose forwards.

A return to action in 2027 would mark another chapter in the comeback of one of the Club's most influential players.

Drua head coach Brad Mooar said: ''A former captain and Olympic gold medallist, a former French inter­national and now Flying Fijian and players coming through our local and development pathways ... wow! what an exciting group of players recom­mitting to the Drua.

''Adding critical depth and competi­tion to our squad across the park - up­front in the forward pack and across the back line- Harold, Meli, Kemu, Virimi and Isikeli all bring a superb mix of talent, skillsets and experi­ence with them. We are delighted to have such highly talented and moti­vated players who care deeply for the Drua jersey continuing their journey with us in 2027."

The club has also retained the ser­vices of Vakatawa following his first season in Drua colours.

He made 10 appearances and scored a try during the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season, bringing his wealth of international and European ex­perience to the Drua midfield.

His performances also earned him a return to the Barbarians for a third time, featuring in their 2026 matches against South Africa and Wales. He is currently touring with the Flying Fi­jians in Japan for the Pacific Nations Cup and made his debut in July.

"I thank the Lord for His blessings and for the talent He has given me. I'm also deeply grateful to my family, especially my partner; for her con­stant love and support throughout my journey. I would like to thank Fijian Drua head coach Brad Mooar and his coaching staff for their be­lief and support, and Fijian Drua CEO Jeff Miller and general man­ager Mr Baden for believing in me and giving me another opportunity to continue this journey with the Drua," Vakatawa said.

Valetini will also continue his jour­ney with the Drua, having been part of the club since making his debut in 2023.

The versatile flyhalf has become an experienced member of the Drua backline and has made 34 appear­ances for the club, scoring 61 points. Comfortable at both flyhalf and in­side centre, Valetini provides valua­ble experience and versatility across the backline.

"I'm feeling good and happy to sign another year with the Drua. I'm keen to get stuck into pre-season soon and I'm looking forward to work with the new coaches next year;" he said.

Basiyalo's re-signing continues an­other success story from the Drua's development pathway following his breakthrough into Super Rugby Pa­cific in 2026.

The 21-year-old made his competition debut on the wing against the Western Force at Churchill Park in Lautoka in April, completing a jour­ney through the Fiji age-grade and Drua Development systems to the professional stage.

The former Cuvu College student hails from Volivoli Village in Na­droga and has maternal links to Nabukelevu-i-Ra in Kadavu. He pre­viously represented Fiji at Under-20 level and the Fiji Warriors before go­ing on to feature for the Fiji men's 7s side at the Hong Kong 7s.

"Honestly, I'm grateful to God for giving me another opportunity and to my family for their support. I can't wait for next season," he said.

Rounds' re-signing further strengthens the club's commitment to developing emerging Fijian talent after an impressive first year in the Drua Development programme.

The young tighthead prop joined the Drua development squad ahead of the 2026 season and quickly estab­lished himself as one of its emerging leaders, earning co-captaincy duties during the campaign.

Originally from Galoa in Serua with maternal links to Naduri in Macuata, Rounds continued his de­velopment in 2026, featuring promi­nently at tighthead prop for the Drua development side before returning to Bay of Plenty during the off-season.



